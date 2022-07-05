A teenager has completed a major project for his community in Olivia, Minnesota, to honor the nation’s veterans.
When he was 15-years-old, Dominique Claseman had plans ready and knew community members would jump at the chance to donate to the cause, KARE 11 reported Monday.
And on Memorial Day, hundreds attended the dedication of the community’s veterans memorial the young man completed for his Eagle Scout project just before he turned 17.
To everyone’s surprise, Dominique raised over $77,000 by hanging flyers, doing interviews, and advertising the project at the Olivia American Legion.
“Dom, on behalf of the community of Olivia, thank you for your Americanism, dedication to decency and vision,” Olivia Mayor Jon Hawkinson said at the recent ceremony, according to the West Central Tribune.
On the special day, neighbors solemnly read the 280 pavers engraved with the names of those connected to the area who served their nation, some of whom never made it home.
Meanwhile, Aaron Russell, a district executive with the Boy Scouts of America, noted, “We were trying to figure out if there’s been in recent memory a project of this scale, especially with the money raised. We couldn’t think or find anything even close to it.”
Serving others was considered the primary goal of being a Scout, according to the organization’s Eagle Scout Project web page.
“In many ways, your service project reflects who you are as a youth leader. Your result should be of significant impact in your community to be special, and should represent your very best effort,” the site read.
Now, Dominique is looking forward to the day when his younger brothers will continue his legacy.
He noted at the dedication ceremony, “The memorial before you is the result of the generosity and support that I, and the veterans of community, have received.”
