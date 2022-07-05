A teenager has completed a major project for his community in Olivia, Minnesota, to honor the nation’s veterans.

When he was 15-years-old, Dominique Claseman had plans ready and knew community members would jump at the chance to donate to the cause, KARE 11 reported Monday.

And on Memorial Day, hundreds attended the dedication of the community’s veterans memorial the young man completed for his Eagle Scout project just before he turned 17.

To everyone’s surprise, Dominique raised over $77,000 by hanging flyers, doing interviews, and advertising the project at the Olivia American Legion.

“Dom, on behalf of the community of Olivia, thank you for your Americanism, dedication to decency and vision,” Olivia Mayor Jon Hawkinson said at the recent ceremony, according to the West Central Tribune.