Planned Parenthood Offers Transgender Hormone Therapy to Minors

Planned Parenthood is providing transgender hormone therapy across the country, with certain locations even serving minors who are attempting to change their sex.

America’s largest provider of abortions is also providing “gender affirming hormone therapy” to minors in California and Nevada and to those 18 years and older across the country.

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, which oversees a region spanning from mid-California to northern Nevada, offers “gender affirming hormone therapy” to those ages 16 and 17 with parental consent. For those under the age of 16, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte directs “transgender and gender diverse youth” to external clinics that do not have an age limit.

The Mar Monte branch of Planned Parenthood notes that their clinics provide services such as “Feminizing Hormone Therapy including estrogen and spironolactone” and “Masculinizing Hormone Therapy including testosterone.” It also provides hormone therapy self-injection instructions.

Similarly, the Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida also offers hormone therapy to minors under certain conditions and provides self-injection instructions.

Other locations, such as the Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania and Planned Parenthood Nashville, require patients to be 18 years of age or older to receive hormone therapy. Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio offers hormone therapy to those aged 18 and older and advertises that “A therapist’s letter is not required to begin hormone therapy at our health centers.”

A frequently asked questions document published by the Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley branch of Planned Parenthood admits that “for folks taking testosterone, there is a potential risk of infertility.” It goes on to note that “the risk of infertility also comes with taking estrogen.”

Breitbart News recently revealed that children’s hospitals — specifically those that offer puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and in some cases even surgery — have sponsored pride parades throughout America. A branch of Planned Parenthood that provides hormone replacement therapy sponsored the Vermont Pride Parade.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com