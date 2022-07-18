An 8-year-old girl who lost her father to suicide is working to ensure other children do not face the same kind of loss.

Kyleigh Brunette of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has fond memories of her beloved father, 32-year-old Jordan Wakefield, People reported Friday.

“He was funny and loving and caring for me and he would never, ever yell at me,” she recalled.

Her dad passed away in 2019, however, because she was so little at the time, her mother felt it was best not to reveal his cause of death.

“We didn’t want her to start having those feelings of guilt,” said mom Brittany Brunette-Thimmesch, adding they waited but did not want her to hear the information from anyone else but loved ones. Not long ago, Kyleigh asked her mother about it because she needed the closure, according to her mother. So, the pair sat down together and talked about it.

Video footage showed images of Kyleigh with her beloved dad, the little girl saying, “I miss him every day.”