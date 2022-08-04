PHOTO – Feline Helps Thwart Would-Be Robbery: ‘This Is a Guard Cat’

A Mississippi man’s adopted cat did something incredible recently and is getting a lot of praise for it.
When two would-be robbers tried to bust into the house recently, the animal knew exactly what to do.
He had gone to bed around midnight on July 24, but a few hours later, Bandit began making guttural sounds from the kitchen.
Cats are known to make noise when they are trying to communicate how they feel or if they want something, so when Bandit dashed into the bedroom and began pulling the comforter off him while also clawing at his arms, Everitt instantly knew something was not right.
He got up and walked to the kitchen, but the moment he turned on the light, he saw two men outside the door.
One of the individuals reportedly had a gun, while the other was using a crowbar to try and break into the home.
However, by the time Everitt ran to get his pistol and returned, the men had already fled.
“It did not turn into a confrontational situation, thank goodness,” he recalled. “But I think it’s only because of the cat.”
The animals do try to protect their owners from individuals they perceive to be a threat, according to Hills Pet.
“Although cats are fierce predators, humans can seem big and scary to some cats. It’s instinctual for a cat to defend their territory and yours,” the website read.
Now, Everitt hopes people realize that adoption saves lives, adding, “The tides could be turned. You never know when you save an animal if they’re going to save you.”
