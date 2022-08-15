Kraft Heinz Recalls Capri Sun Possibly Tainted with Cleaning Fluid

The Kraft Heinz company is recalling cases of juice after a cleaning solution was “inadvertently introduced into a production line.”

“Kraft Heinz is announcing a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages,” the company announced in a press release on Friday.

“The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories. Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected,” the company explained.

The juice was described as having no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Per the company’s release, the “Best When Used By” date on the cases was June 25 of next year.

The problem came to light once the company received multiple complaints regarding how the affected product tasted.

Now, the company said it was “working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.”

Kraft Heinz urged consumers not to drink the juice and said they were permitted to return it to the store where they bought it.

The company also provided detailed information about the product such as size, packaging description, manufacturing codes, and UPC numbers.

In 2018, a father said he noticed mold inside a Capri Sun juice pouch he was going to let his three-year-old child drink, ABC 7 reported at the time:

Video footage appeared to show something floating in a glass after the pouch had been cut open and emptied.

Kraft said the substance was “mold caused by a micropunture.”

However, the drink had already faced similar issues. The product’s website explained how and why mold might grow in a juice pouch, per the outlet.

Therefore, the company began making the product with clear bottom pouches so its contents were visible.