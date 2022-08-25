Report: Tom McClintock’s Wife Died from ‘Safe’ Herbal Remedy

Lori McClintock, the late wife of Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), died in a tragic accident last year when she took a “safe” herbal remedy that caused her to suffer dehydration, according to an investigation.

Kaiser Health News reported Wednesday:

The wife of a Northern California congressman died late last year after ingesting a plant that is generally considered safe and is used as an herbal remedy for a variety of ailments, including diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol, KHN has learned. Lori McClintock, the wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, died from dehydration due to gastroenteritis — an inflammation of the stomach and intestines — that was caused by “adverse effects of white mulberry leaf ingestion,” according to a report from the Sacramento County coroner that is dated March 10 but was not immediately released to the public. … It’s unclear from the autopsy report whether Lori McClintock took a dietary supplement containing white mulberry leaf, ate fresh or dried leaves, or drank them in a tea, but a “partially intact” white mulberry leaf was found in her stomach, according to the report.

Rep. McClintock is known for his staunch conservative views and contrarian stances. Recently, he defended former Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to interfere with the certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote, but also blasted the January 6 Committee.

He has said that his wife was very happy and died suddenly just before the Christmas holiday season.

