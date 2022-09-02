Two Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers helped with a special delivery Wednesday outside a gas station in Van Nuys.

Following a radio call for assistance, the pair found a woman in labor that morning laying on the sidewalk between an ice machine and stacks of bottled water, ABC 7 reported Friday.

The first responders called for more help but time was running out.

“It happened so fast,” according to Officer Juan Sierra, who was at the scene.

Body camera footage showed the moment Sierra and Officer Paar found the woman on the ground, screaming:

LAPD Van Nuys Area Special Delivery 08/31/2022 pic.twitter.com/ACABmxJBI7 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 1, 2022

“Are you having a baby?” Sierra asked her, to which she replied, “Yes.” Moments later, both officers helped the woman give birth.

Paar appeared to guide Sierra through the entire process and the two encouraged the baby to breathe once he emerged from the womb.

“We gotta wait for the placenta to come out now,” Paar told Sierra. “I’m worried about the baby not breathing,” he said.

The mother asked if he was okay and Paar told her his eyes were open then said to the newborn, “Come on, cry for us.”

There were several tense moments before Sierra confirmed the baby was breathing on his own. To everyone’s relief, he eventually began crying.

“Yes! There you go, buddy!” Paar exclaimed.

Following the delivery, the mother and her baby were transported to a nearby hospital and were reportedly doing fine.

“Knowing that I was able to contribute in bringing a life to this world — I mean that alone is incomparable,” Sierra commented.

Social media users praised the officers for taking such good care of the woman and her baby, one person writing, “Our Van Nuys Division officers are wonderful.”

“Great job officers!! Talk about going beyond the call of duty! So thankful that momma & baby are ok! Bless all 4 of these humans,” another commented.

A similar instance happened in Florida when a deputy delivered a baby in a 7-Eleven parking lot, Fox 35 reported in August 2021.

When the officer approached the vehicle and found the woman about to give birth, he immediately jumped into action and told her to push:

“Keep going, you’re almost there,” he repeatedly encouraged her. Moments later, the baby boy made his debut and the deputy handed him to his mother.