A UPS driver took it upon himself to save two family pets from a dangerous predicament in Ireton, Iowa.

Colin Mitchell was on his delivery route when he heard sounds coming from the rear of a property, Newsweek reported Thursday.

When he walked around to see what was going on, he spotted two dogs paddling around in the home’s above-ground pool.

He tried knocking at the door to alert their family about what was happening, but no one answered. It was then that Mitchell knew he could not leave without doing something to help the dogs.

When he went back around to the pool, he saw they were trapped in the water underneath a solar cover. However, it did not take long for him to rescue the dogs, later identified as Remy and Groot, preventing anything terrible from happening.

A photo showed Mitchell kneeling beside one of the dogs, and social media users expressed their joy over the story:

SO WHAT DID BROWN DO FOR THIS DOG? Saved his life. This is #TheGoodStuff. UPS driver Colin Mitchell was making a… Posted by Doug Warner KSLA on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

“What a wonderful thing! Kindness come [sic] in all shapes! Happy to see things like this. Only take a moment to be helpful,” one person commented.

“Thank you Colin,” someone else replied, while another said, “There is still good in our world! Proof!”

The family has since told Mitchell how grateful they were and explained their pets might have been trapped for about three more hours had he not taken action.

Following the incident, the dogs were reportedly doing fine.

In October, another man working as a UPS driver helped rescue an entire family during heavy flooding in Pennsylvania, Breitbart News reported.

Joe Hilferty helped two children and a dog out of a car stranded at an underpass in Caln Township once he heard a woman screaming:

“I hopped over and assisted her, told her to roll down the windows so I could get the two little girls out of the car so I reached my hands in there and unbuckled the seat and got them out,” Hilferty explained.