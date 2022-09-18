Neighbors took swift action when a police officer was in desperate need of help on September 10 in Willoughby, Ohio.

Officer Stacee Wright had pulled over a driver for speeding that afternoon when the suspect stopped and got out of the vehicle without being told to do so, WKYC reported Wednesday.

Wright asked the man to sit on the ground but he refused to comply and the situation escalated.

Video footage showed the suspect pointing his finger in her face. When the officer told him to put his hands behind his back, he moved away from her and she tried to get him up against the car.

A struggle ensued and a man wearing a blue shirt ran toward them and pushed the suspect on the ground.

“Roll over on your stomach now,” the officer told the suspect. Three other citizens approached and kept the man on the ground as another officer arrived at the scene. Once officers took control of the situation, the citizens dispersed.

“It just makes us extremely proud to work for Willoughby where there’s good people willing to put their safety on the line. They had no idea what they were stepping into,” said Willoughby Det. Sgt. Michael Sevel.

In a social media post on Monday, Willoughby Police Department Chief Jim Schultz thanked the citizens who took action.

“I am so proud of our community and the tremendous support we receive on a day to day basis. Saturday was another awesome example. I greatly appreciate it!!” he said:

I would like to personally thank several great Samaritans and our wonderful community for their quick action and… Posted by Willoughby Police Department on Monday, September 12, 2022

Followers also thanked those involved, one person writing, “Absolutely fantastic to see this response from people! Glad to hear the officers and the Good Samaritans were unhurt! Thanks to those who helped Back the Blue!”

“Love our first responders and community,” another commented.

Suspect David Koubeck, 64, reportedly faced charges of assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, speeding, and failing to wear a seatbelt.

According to its website, the police department’s mission was to create a safe environment where neighbors could live and work each day.