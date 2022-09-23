A worker at a New Jersey food processing plant was found dead inside a kettle cooker Monday and authorities said it did not appear suspicious in nature.

According to state troopers, 63-year-old Dale R. Devilli was on the job at the Lassonde Pappas and Co. plant in Bridgeton when authorities were notified an unconscious man had been found, NBC News reported Thursday.

When they arrived, the man was pronounced dead but the case remained under investigation.

A company spokesperson said, “We are devastated by the loss of our friend and colleague and our hearts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the company said it was an accident, according to New Jersey 101.5.

However, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) opened an investigation, an agency spokesperson told the outlet on Wednesday.

“Dale R. Devilli, 63, of Lawrence Township passed away the morning of September 19, 2022,” his obituary on the Freitag Funeral Home website read.

“He was the picture-perfect husband and father who valued family above all else,” the site continued:

Although Dale had many joys in life, none could compete with the love he had for his wife and two girls. He worked endlessly to give his daughters a blessed life, sending them to elite schools and constantly supporting them in all of their endeavors. Dale was considered the rock in the family. He was their protector, their leader, and their home. … Dale worked as a millwright for Lassonde-Pappas in Seabrook. He will be remembered for his years of expertise and vigorous work ethic. He hardly ever missed a day of work and took pride in his job.

Social media users expressed their grief over the loss, one person writing, “So sorry to hear this sad news. Thoughts and prayers are with Dale’s family during this difficult time. RIP my friend!”

Dale R. Devilli, 63, of Lawrence Township passed away the morning of September 19, 2022.Relatives and friends are… Posted by The Freitag Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

“My deepest Condolences to Dale’s friends and family. Dale always had great pride in his work and a fine person. He will be deeply missed,” another person commented.

The Lassonde Pappas website said it produces organic juices, teas, enhanced waters, isotonics, cranberry sauces, and additional items.