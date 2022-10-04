Although citizens in Fort Myers, Florida, are recovering after Hurricane Ian, one special person made time to surprise a little girl.

Caroline Rollins entered a local Publix on Friday to get her daughter, Anna, a birthday cake but could not find one due to a lack of shipments and supplies, 10 Tampa Bay reported Monday.

But a few minutes later, “I felt a tap on my shoulder and one of the women (who I learned later is Natasha ) told me that in her culture, ‘it isn’t a birthday without cake!’ and she checked and found some supplies to bake Anna a third birthday cake,” Rollins explained in a social media post on Sunday.

A few days later, the pair went to pick up the delicious treat fit for a princess made of vanilla buttercream with a tiara and wand on the top.

A photo showed the little girl’s beaming face as Natasha surprised her with the cake:

Let me tell you about Natasha. Natasha works at the bakery at the Publix Skywalk location. On Friday (2 days after the… Posted by Caroline Keefe Rollins on Sunday, October 2, 2022