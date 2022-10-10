An orange cat in Boston, Massachusetts, got some much-needed help after getting her head stuck in a tight spot recently.

A resident found the kitten wandering along the 200 block of Danforth Street with what appeared to be a glass bowl or light fixture on its head, Fox 5 reported Sunday.

In a social media post on Friday, the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Boston said its Field Services Department helped the Fall River Animal Control save the feline:

The six-month-old kitten, now named Buzz Lightyear, was spotted along a street by a nearby resident who monitors and feeds community cats in the area. The resident contacted Fall River Animal Control and because our Field Services agents work frequently in the Fall River area, they were contacted by the ACO and dispatched to the scene. With lots of patience and determination, our Field Services agent was able to capture Buzz Lightyear by use of a humane drop trap.

The agent safely removed the container and Buzz was taken to ARL’s adoption center. She was determined to be in good health and received vaccines and spay surgery.

A feel-good rescue story to kick-off your long weekend. ❤️This week, our Field Services Department assisted Fall River… Posted by Animal Rescue League of Boston on Friday, October 7, 2022

“Buzz has settled into her new surroundings in our colony cat room—she loves the company of other felines. She is still learning to trust humans and will need some time for ARL staff and volunteers to help socialize her before she is ready for adoption,” the league said.

Video footage showed the orange cat, who seemed to be disoriented, wandering along the street.

“Hi boo boo, hi! Oh, honey… oh geez. That’s not great. That is not great,” the person recording said to the kitten:

The Animal Rescue League of Boston helps a kitten in Fall River that a had a glass jar stuck on her head. They've named her Buzz Lightyear.https://turnto10.com/news/local/animal-rescue-league-boston-removes-glass-jar-from-kittens-head-cat-colony-danforth-street-fall-river-massachusetts Posted by NBC 10 WJAR on Friday, October 7, 2022

Social media users offered their comments on the scene, one person writing, “Probably tried to drink some water. Glad someone found him and he’s in great hands. Buzz lightyear!”

“Astronaut kitty!!” another person jokingly said.

Meanwhile, officials located a cat colony in the neighborhood and began capturing the animals to provide treatments before potentially finding homes for them.