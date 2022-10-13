A firefighter in Maryland named Megan Warfield was pregnant during a recent car crash that resulted in someone desperately needing her care.

Warfield exited her own vehicle to assist with directing traffic at the crash scene but noticed another car had flipped over, Today reported Thursday.

She began crawling into the vehicle to help the woman but thought twice when she remembered she was nine months pregnant. Therefore, she simply held the woman because she was not sure of her injuries.

“It was also important that I keep her calm,” Warfield explained.

Video footage showed the crash scene with debris scattered all over the roadway.

When more first responders arrived, Warfield knew she needed to get to a hospital because the accident induced her labor.

But she did not know at the time her baby had been moved into the transverse position, meaning she was lying sideways inside the womb.

In medical terms, it meant the baby was “positioned horizontally across the uterus, rather than vertically,” according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.

“I don’t know how I did what I did because the cramping was so bad,” Warfield recalled when speaking about bending down to help the victim trapped in the car. She noted adrenaline most likely played a role.

In a social media post last week, the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine explained she had been serving in an administrative capacity while waiting to deliver her baby.

Meanwhile, Warfield and her boyfriend, a paramedic who responded to the crash scene, welcomed their baby girl, Charlotte, on October 4.

The tiny baby made her debut less than 24 hours after the car wreck.

Six people were reportedly taken to hospitals for care following the incident but their injuries were not life-threatening at the time and all except one were not seriously hurt.

Meanwhile, citizens praised the young woman for her efforts in the stressful event.

“Thank you Megan for your service to our community and congratulations on the birth of your new baby! You are a true hero!” one person wrote.

“It takes special people to be first responders and risk your own life to save another. Well done sister! You are amazing!” another replied.