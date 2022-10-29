Sheriff: Missouri Amazon Driver Dead Following Apparent Dog Attack

An Amazon delivery driver is dead after a possible dog attack on Monday in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

According to the Ray County Sheriff’s Office, deputies shot and killed a pair of aggressive dogs at the site, NBC News reported.

Law enforcement was called to a home in the area that evening after neighbors became concerned about an Amazon van that had been parked there for a significant amount of time.

Sheriff Scott Childers said officials located a man’s body and two dogs in a nearby yard.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Sheriff Childers explained an autopsy was performed on the victim.

“The dogs have been sent for Necropsy testing and all finds will take between 8 to 16 weeks before an official cause of death is determined. At this time the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released,” the post read:

“We will update all media when we have received the information. I ask that everyone keep the victim’s family in their prayers,” he concluded.

A photo showed law enforcement vehicles at the scene and social media users expressed their sadness about what happened:

An investigation is underway and two dogs are dead after an Amazon driver’s body was found in someone’s yard just in… Posted by Fred Davenport on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

“Sad. Prayers for his family and friends,” one person commented while another wrote, “My condolences to the family.”

Neashya Wright, a friend and coworker of the driver who works as a dispatcher, said the man “Always came to work ready to go, rearing to go at all times.”

Following the incident, other drivers kept in constant contact with her and she said the company has “a paw print system within Amazon that is now being added to every package delivery that allows drivers to know to beware of a dog on that property.”

“I want customers to understand that if they’re expecting packages, please please please put up your dogs. We can re-attempt a package delivery but we can’t replace a driver,” Wright stated.

Per the NBC article, the homeowners were not there at the time and are apparently out of town, according to Childers.