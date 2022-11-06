A 16-year-old girl in Jefferson County, Texas, is getting tons of praise for remaining calm when a child desperately needed help.

Officials with the sheriff’s office honored Breanna Reynolds last week with their 2022 Crime Stoppers Award, 12 News Now reported Friday.

“Breanna, a certified Lifeguard, rescued a 3 year old child from a hot tub, performed CPR and had him stabilized by the time EMS quickly responded to the scene,” authorities explained in a social media post on Tuesday.

A photo showed the young woman with a huge smile on her face after she accepted the award that is in the shape of a law enforcement badge:

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office honored 16 year old Breanna Reynolds tonight as our 2022 Crime Stoppers Award… Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office-Texas on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is described as a lifesaving procedure performed on someone when their heart ceases beating, according to the American Heart Association’s website.

The association also said each year, 350,000 people die from cardiac arrest in America and urged readers to learn the procedure in case they may be called upon to use it.

“Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest,” the site continued. “Keeping the blood flow active – even partially – extends the opportunity for a successful resuscitation once trained medical staff arrive on site.”

Meanwhile, social media users lavished praise on Reynolds for her actions in such a tense situation.

“Thank you young lady! Your community is proud of you and your well deserved award. Knowing that you literally saved a life is a huge reward!” one person commented.

“Awesome. Congratulations. We need more young people like you God Bless,” another follower wrote, while yet another said, “Congratulations and what a blessing to that little and the family!!!”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also expressed its joy over her response, stating, “Breanna’s training and quick action makes her our hero!”