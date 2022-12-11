A Secret Santa in Idaho recently gave a hard working teacher a Christmas surprise she will never forget.

Lesa has been a teacher for more than 40 years and takes extra classes to improve herself so she can serve others to the best of her ability, East Idaho News reported Sunday.

She cares deeply for her students and neighbors and also helps as a translator for the Spanish-speaking community at her church and for local law enforcement.

However, things have been hard for Lesa and her family because a tree fell on her front porch and her husband, who suffers from health problems, may have to start using a wheelchair soon.

Most of her home appliances are broken or getting old. To make matters worse, a few months ago someone stole their chickens the family relies on for eggs, a practice many Americans have adopted in recent years.

The family is struggling to find money to pay for everything so when the outlet’s Nate Eaton arrived at Henry’s Fork Elementary School in St. Anthony with a $10,000 gift card to Home Depot and a $10,000 check, Lesa said, “This is phenomenal.”

Her mouth dropped open as Eaton explained how she could use the gift cards to buy appliances. She said, “I may fall over. This is amazing, thank you so much.”

The teacher became emotional when she realized the second gift was a check for $10,000. In her message to Secret Santa, she told him, “Thank you, you have no idea how much I appreciate this.”

Social media users expressed their joy over the incredible gifts, one person writing, “Love this! It totally gave me chills! So nice to see such a deserving woman get something so needed!”

“So awesome!! Couldn’t have happened to a sweeter, more deserving person!” another user said of the touching scene.