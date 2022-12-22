A Secret Santa in Idaho had a big and much-needed surprise for a family who lost everything during a recent fire.

When Branson and Rainee bought a trailer home that needed extensive renovations, they planned to call it home while preparing to build their house on land they owned, East Idaho News reported Wednesday.

For months, the couple worked extremely hard on the renovations in between the time Branson is working in Jackson Hole.

When it was ready, they moved in but disaster struck and left them reeling the day Rainee was on her way home to put their little boy, whose name is Krew, down for his nap.

As she approached, smoke was rising in the distance and it was not long before she realized the home that contained everything they owned, including their beloved dog, was going up in flames.

In a social media post November 22, Rainee shared a photo of their pet and the burned-out home, writing, “Oh my sweet Theo, you were so loved beyond measure. My heart hurts that you aren’t here with us anymore.”

Now, the family is trying hard to start their lives over again, so when the outlet’s Nate Eaton arrived in St. Anthony with a $3,000 gift card to buy groceries, appliances, or clothes, a $5,000 certificate for furniture, and a $10,000 check, Rainee could not believe it.

She expressed her thanks over and over while opening the first two gifts but when she opened the final gift containing the check, Rainee appeared overwhelmed.

“We appreciate that so much it will help so much,” she said.

Meanwhile, Eaton’s followers shared their joy over the special gifts and one person said, “So beautiful to help young people in need.”

“God Bless this family. Pray they get on their feet soon,” another commented, while someone else wrote, “Oh they are so deserving.”