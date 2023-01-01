A small dog is alive and well thanks to officers in Saginaw, Michigan, who knew exactly how to save her life.

The pup was rescued once she was discovered unconscious inside a house that caught fire on Thursday, Fox 2 reported Friday.

Per Michigan State Police, the people inside the house made it out safely that night but the dog, whose name is Delilah, was still trapped.

When firefighters spotted her near the door, they scooped her up and placed her in the hands of MSP troopers who knew she was in bad shape and needed their help.

After Delilah received oxygen for approximately 15 minutes she began breathing normally again, to everyone’s relief.

Video footage shows troopers caring for Delilah as she lay on the hood of a patrol vehicle, and one of them checked her over several times by shining a flashlight on her small body:

The troopers body worn cameras captured their attempt to provide care for Delilah. MMR personnel also assisted with care instructions. (note-no audio attached to video) pic.twitter.com/hHCgAA1AAm — MSP Third District (@mspbayregion) December 30, 2022

MSP Third District reported in another social media post that, following the rescue, Delilah was given back to the homeowners. A photo shows a smiling person holding the tiny dog that appears tired but grateful to be alive:

their bag-valve mask to provide oxygen to the dog. After giving the dog oxygen for approximately 15 minutes, the Delilah regained consciousness and began breathing normally on its own. She was given back to the extremely thankful homeowners. Great job, Troopers! 2/2 pic.twitter.com/PRzWJJb6yZ — MSP Third District (@mspbayregion) December 30, 2022

When an animal breathes in smoke it is also breathing in harmful chemicals, according to Wag Walking.