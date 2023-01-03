A Portland woman called out the problems within the Democrat-controlled city’s homeless crisis on Saturday while speaking with outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren.

When asked what it was like being homeless in Portland, she said, “It’s a piece of cake, really. That’s probably why you’ve got so many out here because they feed you three meals a day. You don’t have to do shit but stay in your tent or party or if you smoke a lot of dope you can do that.”

“It’s a piece of cake…you get three meals a day and don’t have to do shit…wake up, eat get high, wake up eat get high” repeat. A homeless woman shared with me why it’s so easy to be homeless. She was brutally honest because she hates the enablement “They are loving us to death” pic.twitter.com/HxRUoSFFFu — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) December 31, 2022

The woman, identified as Wendy, also explained that many of the homeless are in a daily cycle of eating and getting high, according to Fox News.

In his post, Dahlgren said she hates enablement and “They are loving us to death.”

In a subsequent post, Dahlgren told followers Wendy is a trained hairdresser who would like to work but someone stole her dentures from inside her tent.

Wendy is a trained hairdresser and wants to work but recently had her dentures stolen from her tent. She said the lawlessness and the enablement is not working. She misses the police because things then were safer. I asked her about outreach workers. I was the first in years to pic.twitter.com/L8HAmFfaeB — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) December 31, 2022

“She said the lawlessness and the enablement is not working. She misses the police because things then were safer. I asked her about outreach workers. I was the first in years to stop and say hi,” he continued.

stop and say hi. When I’m in charge I will have bring outreach back. It will be daily and we will come with actual resources, not just peanut butter sandwiches. We need to work together to end this very fixable humanitarian crisis @choeshow @ShellenbergerMD @weheartseattle pic.twitter.com/sKz0wnpjv0 — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) December 31, 2022

Wendy told him she got her teeth months ago but now that they are gone, she is unsure what to do because she cannot afford to buy more.

“I can’t go to work without teeth,” she stated.

Meanwhile, families in Portland are apparently leaving the city because of rampant homelessness and crime, according to an August report.

“Homeless camps across the Peninsula Crossing Trail in North Portland — located approximately eight miles from downtown — have changed what once was a desirable neighborhood into an unsafe area, causing some longtime residents to either leave or consider it,” per Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, a Portland mother was frightened when she discovered a homeless woman taking a nap in her child’s bed after breaking into the house, the outlet reported in September.

“It was really disturbing to have her curled up in my children’s room. I mean, the safety of this whole household just feels like it’s been upended,” the mom stated.