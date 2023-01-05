The family of Damar Hamlin is getting support from a Cincinnati steakhouse owner while the Buffalo Bills player recovers in the hospital.

Jeff Ruby catered a free meal to UC Medical Center for the young man’s family recently according to WLWT, after he suffered a serious injury Monday during the first quarter of a game.

Ruby asked social media followers to help him contact Hamlin’s family so he could show them support by offering a delicious meal from his steakhouse.

“Thanks for this consideration Mr. Ruby. I’m sure the family will be extremely grateful for this kind gesture,” one follower replied.

“Thank you so much for feeding Damar’s Family, Mr. Ruby and crew. The whole country is behind he and his family, and it seems that Cincinnati is especially stepping up. God Bless,” someone else said.

“God bless Jeff. Class Act. Thank you for showing people how to truly live and care for each other — even strangers to us. Maybe more people will be kinder and love each other,” yet another user commented.

Meanwhile, Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest, has been showing tons of improvement on Thursday. He is reportedly awake, moving some, and writing messages in response to questions, according to Breitbart News.

Hamlin reportedly asked whether the Bills won their game Monday and a doctor told him, “The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life.”

JUST IN. #DamarHamlin is awake. Doctors say upon waking up in the hospital, Hamlin was able to communicate in writing — and asked his nurse if the Buffalo Bills won the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. "The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life." Awesome news. pic.twitter.com/E8DJCDbRob — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) January 5, 2023

Ruby said he wanted to help Hamlin’s loved ones because he had a similar experience in 1987, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

He suffered a severe brain injury and was given a five percent chance to survive. Now, “I believe the Lord saved me to make other people’s lives better,” Ruby explained, noting his son in law, former Bengals player Caleb Miller, suffered a spinal injury in 2007 that ended his career.

Ruby told the outlet he was willing to give the family dinners at no charge while they are staying in Cincinnati.