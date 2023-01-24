PHOTO: ‘Gem of a Flight Attendant’ Comforts Anxious Passenger

A Delta flight attendant is being praised for his act of kindness when a passenger needed special attention and care.

As Molly Simonson Lee of Raleigh, North Carolina, watched the touching moments unfold a few seats away, she snapped a photo to show others, Fox 5 reported Monday.

It happened on January 14 during the journey from Charlotte to JFK Airport and in her social media post, Lee called the flight attendant a “gem.”

“This woman was so nervous about flying, so he explained every sound and bump and even sat here holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her,” Lee explained, then called on the airline to give him a raise.

The image shows the flight attendant sitting on the floor of the plane with his legs crossed as he looks up into the passenger’s face.

He is also firmly holding onto the woman’s hand to reassure her that everything is going to be okay:

Check out this gem of a flight attendant that was on our flight from CLT to JFK. This woman was so nervous about flying,… Posted by Molly Simonson Lee on Saturday, January 14, 2023

When the woman boarded the plane, she made it clear she was nervous about the trip and had not flown in a long time, according to Lee.

However, the moment she heard the aircraft making its normal sounds, flight attendant Floyd Shannon-Dean walked her through what was happening.

As time passed, the woman’s anxiety heightened and she began crying. But that was the moment Shannon-Dean took a seat on the floor, held her hand, and stayed with her until she calmed down.

Lee’s followers were quick to share their thoughts about the sweet gesture, one person writing, “People like this make the world go round.”

“This man deserves absolutely everything good the world and beyond can offer him,” another commented.

In a statement, the airline said, “We are touched by the kindness shown by this flight attendant, working on a Delta Connection flight, and proud that this humanity is displayed by our people every day.”

More than 25 million Americans suffer from a fear of flying, according to WebMd.