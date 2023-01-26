A woman named Maria Branyas Morera is confirmed as the world’s oldest living person, Guinness World Records announced on January 19.

The news came after the death of 118-year-old Lucile Randon of France, Guinness noted.

A photo shows Morera looking very well:

The woman, who is 115 years old, was born in San Francisco, California, on March 4, 1907 after he parents emigrated. However, they returned to Spain several years later and made their home in Catalonia, where Morera has lived in a nursing home for over 20 years.

Now, her daughter helps her post on Twitter where she said the secret to her long life included “order, tranquility, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity, and staying away from toxic people.”

In order to live longer, Johns Hopkins recommends not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and making wise choices when it comes to food.

Other things that help with longevity are having good friends, taking a nap when needed, attending religious services, and learning to forgive, per WebMD.

Morera’s father died on their voyage from America to Spain, but the rest of the family eventually made it to Barcelona in 1915.

In addition to surviving both world wars, the Spanish Civil War, and the Spanish Flu pandemic, she also battled the Chinese coronavirus in 2020 and won.

Now, Morera enjoys spending time with her three children, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Although she is grateful for the modern advances in the years she has been alive, Morera thinks people place too much emphasis on money, noting people had more peace and joy in their lives when she was young.

However, her outlook for the future remains sunny.

“At my age, a new year is a gift, a humble celebration, a new adventure, a beautiful journey, a moment of happiness. Let’s enjoy life together,” she wrote in an online post at the beginning of this month, according to Guinness.