A humane society in Hamilton, Ohio, has a clever idea for people needing a smile on this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

“Do you have a crappy ex? Don’t spend this Valentines Day down in the dumps! Instead, cheer yourself up while making a difference for animals in need!” the Animal Friends Humane Society wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

“For a $5 donation we will write your Ex’s name in a litterbox and give it to the cats, to let them do what they do best!” the organization’s announcement read:

Its followers thought it was a great idea, with one person calling it “Sheer genius.”

“I don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day, but I do celebrate Cats! Happy to donate! Some of us may need a bigger litter litter box,” someone else commented, while another said, “Ummm…. For $25, can you write his name in there and take a picture of it for me? This is brilliant!!!

Felines’ use of litter boxes is apparently because ancestral cats in the wild wanted to avoid predators, therefore, they covered their tracks, according to Litter Robot Blog:

The ones who had higher fitness, or who were more likely to survive and reproduce, knew that they needed to hide their waste in order to mask their scent. The smarter cats gravitated toward soft dirt or sand, since their granular consistency made it easier to bury their waste. This is why cats are naturally attracted to the feel of cat litter and know what to do once they feel it beneath their paws.

The humane society said it will accept donations until February 12, and on Valentine’s Day, staff members will share video footage showing the names inside the litter boxes.

According to its website, the organization’s mission is to “promote humane principles, to protect lost, homeless, abandoned and mistreated animals, and to act as advocates for animals in our communities.”