The government is replacing lead pipes so children’s brains will not be damaged, President Joe Biden (D) said Tuesday.

His remarks came during his second State of the Union address when he spoke about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its projects.

“We’re also replacing poisonous lead pipes that go into 10 million homes in America and 400,000 schools and childcare centers, so every child in America can drink the water instead of having permanent damage to their brain,” he said, adding that officials were working to ensure communities can access affordable, high-speed internet.

“No parent should have to drive to a McDonald’s parking lot so their kid can do their homework online,” he continued.

Last week, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly announced in Philadelphia the sum of $500 million in federal infrastructure funds would be put towards its broken water system, according to UPI:

The money — part of $15 billion set aside for loans and grants for states to remove lead service lines — will be used to modernize Philadelphia’s water facilities and infrastructure, but most importantly replace nearly 20 miles of lead pipes throughout the city. … Millions of Americans risk ingesting lead, a powerful neurotoxin long known to cause irreversible organ and cognitive damage in children and adults, as a result of various common household activities involving water delivered through lead pipes.

Also during his speech, Biden claimed that for the projects, “we’re going to Buy American,” adding, “Tonight, I’m also announcing new standards to require all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America.”