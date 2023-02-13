WATCH: Barstool Thrown During Violent Fight at Washington Bar

A fight broke out between patrons at a bar on January 20 in Bellevue, Washington, but ended by the time police arrived.

The incident began when two patrons started fighting over a game of pool at the Sideline Sports Bar, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

Video footage shows two men wrestling when a third begins punching one of the others. After a fourth person joins the brawl, one person grabs a pool cue and uses it to strike one of the others involved.

A man wearing a grey hoodie grabs a bar stool and tries to hit someone wearing a black shirt, but the two end up fighting over it.

However, things calmed down when other people separate the two patrons.

When Bellevue police officers arrived at the scene at 11:56 p.m., they interviewed witnesses who described the fight, saying it was over by the time they pulled up.

A police spokeswoman said, “Officers attempted to interview witnesses as all the suspects had left the scene. None of the witnesses or victims would cooperate with the investigation and refused to prosecute.”

According to the spokeswoman, one person needed stitches, but found medical attention elsewhere, and the case was eventually closed.

Resident Michael Creel said Sideline has a reputation for fights and even overdoses. He also said the business will not employ security guards, adding that “Sideline is well known for bar fights and drug use but unfortunately, city leaders are doing nothing to shut it down.”

Last month in nearby Seattle, health officials admitted it was getting harder to find space to keep bodies in the morgue because fentanyl overdose deaths were on the rise, according to Breitbart News.

“Data from 2022 shows that 1,017 people died due to a drug overdose death in King County, a 43 percent increase from the previous year, according to health officials. Of those drug overdose deaths, 690 were fentanyl-related, an increase from 385 in 2021,” the outlet said.

In December, Breitbart News reported American life expectancy dropped to a 25-year low in 2021 as over 100,000 citizens died from drug overdosing in 2021, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.

According to its website, Bellevue is the fifth largest city in the state, and is home to approximately 145,300 people, as of 2019.