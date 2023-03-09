VIDEO: Exotic Cat Pulled from Ohio Tree Tests Positive for Cocaine

A wild cat captured in Oakley, Ohio, a few months ago was later tested for narcotics and the result was shocking.

The cat is now under the care of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens after Hamilton County Dog Wardens responded to reports of a “leopard” that was high in a tree on January 28, WLWT reported Wednesday.

Officials captured the animal and took it to the Cincinnati Animal Care (CAC), whose team asked an expert to identify the creature’s species. The cat, named Amiry, was determined to be an African serval.

“Servals are medium-sized wild cats with tawny, black-spotted coats and long necks and long legs that allow them to see over savanna grasses. They also have large ears and an acute sense of hearing,” according to the African Wildlife Foundation’s website.

CAC community engagement manager, Ray Anderson, explained the team initially believed the animal was a hybrid F1 Savannah. Those are legal to own within the state, but the servals are illegal to own.

Images from CAC show staffers caring for the animal, and one photo shows it awake while resting inside a kennel:

When he came into their care, CAC’s medical team tested the animal for narcotics, and Amiry tested positive for exposure to cocaine, which is described as a highly addictive drug.

“The drug sends high levels of dopamine, a natural chemical messenger in your body, into the parts of your brain that control pleasure. This buildup causes intense feelings of energy and alertness called a high,” per Web MD.

The animal was later taken to the Cincinnati Zoo. Now, officials plan to transfer Amiry to the Cat Ambassador Program. In the program, trainers will work with the animal to see if he adjusts, then determine if he can live there permanently.

The cat’s owner has reportedly been cooperative as officials investigated the matter and the dog wardens have decided not to press charges in the case, per WLWT.