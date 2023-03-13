Those who love a young woman named Keyarah Mendoza hope to find and thank two people who rushed to help when she was in desperate need.

On January 27, Mendoza was driving down Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, when the worst thing imaginable happened, Boston.com reported Friday.

She was flung from her car when it was hit by a truck. She landed in front of two nurses who saved her life. https://t.co/2IvEJVlkkW pic.twitter.com/yYmycuu7ln — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) March 10, 2023

Her car was hit by a tractor-trailer that cut into her lane, and when her vehicle flipped over, she was flung from the car.

Mendoza landed in front of another car whose driver was a nurse. The individual quickly got out and rendered aid. Moments later, another nurse joined the rescue effort.

Now, family members are extremely grateful for their actions, and know they could never repay such a debt. According to a GoFundMe page created for the young woman, “Pedestrians traveling on the northbound side of the highway positioned their cars to block other vehicles from running her over.” For a little while, Mendoza stopped breathing, but the nurses remained at her side until emergency crews, including firefighters and the Massachusetts State Police, arrived at the scene.

The young woman suffered traumatic head injuries and broken bones. In addition, she recently woke from a coma, which is defined as “a state of prolonged loss of consciousness,” per the Mayo Clinic.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe page has raised $20,264 of its $250,000 goal to help the young woman in recovery.

The page said it was “By the grace of God” the nurses were also on their way to work when the crash occurred. They performed CPR, which resuscitated the young woman.

“Keyarah’s parents have not left her bedside since the day it happened,” the page continued, adding the fundraiser would help them with the financial burden.

A donor who commented on the page said, “I think God has a bigger purpose for her- He gave those nurses a way to be near her on that road. They were certainly angels among her.”

Authorities said the driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with negligent operation of a vehicle and marked lanes violation.