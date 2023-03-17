VIDEO: Pet Monkey Rips Oklahoma Neighbor’s Ear Like ‘Piece of Paper’

A pet monkey attacked a woman and left her with non-life threatening injuries on Sunday evening in Oklahoma when it showed up at her house.

The Dickson Police Department got a call about a monkey on a neighbor’s front porch. When officers arrived, they called the Oklahoma Wildlife Department for more assistance to take care of the problem, NBC News reported Thursday.

However, the moment officers tried to exit their vehicle, the monkey leapt onto the rear of the car. It then rushed and climbed onto the victim, the department said in a social media post Monday:

Follow up from the animal at large incident. Posted by Dickson Police Department on Monday, March 13, 2023

The victim was identified as Brittany Parker, and she was the one who initially called authorities for help.

“I have over 187 stitches,” she told Inside Edition. In the video, her ear appeared to be bandaged. “He was lunging from one side of my porch and hitting the glass, trying to get in,” she recalled of the incident:

“He had leaped, and ran up my back, and jumped on my head, and grabbed my hair. Pulled my hair out, and then took my ear like a piece of paper and ripped it all the way down into the ear canal,” she continued.

Parker eventually ended up at OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City for medical attention, but she left Monday with bruises and the injured ear.

In a social media post Sunday evening, police shared a photo of the monkey and said they were looking for it in the area of Grandview and Oakwest Drive.

The agency also warned residents not to approach the animal:

LOCATED*****LOCATED*****🚨🚨🚨🚨CAUTION🚨🚨🚨🚨Officers from the Dickson Police Department are currently looking for a… Posted by Dickson Police Department on Sunday, March 12, 2023

“They shouldn’t be pets,” one user commented.

Following the attack on Parker, the monkey darted into some nearby woods, prompting the animal’s owners, along with officers, to search for it. However, one of the victim’s relatives apparently shot and killed the animal, law enforcement noted.

One report said it was a friend of Parker’s who ultimately killed it, and Parker claimed the animal attacked that person also, reportedly slapping the man’s face and yanking his hair.

Inside Edition identified the monkey as Jack, who was eight-years-old. “He somehow got out of his cage,” the owner wrote in a Facebook post, per the outlet. “He ended up attacking a lady. I’m not sure what could have provoked the bout of anger but I feel so bad for her and her family.”

The animal’s body is now at the Oklahoma Disease Laboratory to undergo testing, and police are still looking into what happened.

The state’s law classifies primates as domesticated animals, therefore, it is reportedly legal to own one even if you do not have a permit.

“But state law also makes it a misdemeanor punishable by up to $50 or 30 days in jail to fail to keep domestic animals adequately enclosed,” the NBC article concluded.