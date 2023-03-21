A Boston woman was overjoyed when she reunited with her dog on Monday hours after it was stolen in Beacon Hill.

Maura Howley said her pup, Rose McNugget, was found walking all by herself in the Mattapan area, per NBC Boston.

In the hours the dog was missing, “It was awful, just heartbreaking. I can’t thank the community enough, the news, everyone for getting the word out, getting her home safe. Thank you,” Howley told reporters while cuddling her beloved pet, whom she rescued from Puerto Rico five years ago.

Dog walker Dom Mariano had just collected Rose and was walking other dogs, too, when he tied the group to a fence, then walked to a nearby home to pick up another canine.

However, when he came back two minutes later, a blue Honda Civic sped past down the street. Then, a construction worker told Mariano a person got out of the vehicle, untied Rose, and took off with her.

Mariano said he immediately called 911 and the dog’s owner.

When officers arrived at the scene, they obtained a surveillance image of the vehicle, but the license plate number was not clear.

Police were searching for two men whose ages were between 18 and 20, and Mariano speculated the men thought they could make money off of her because she is small and appeared to be a designer dog.

Everyone began searching for the missing pup, with neighbors posting flyers on the street and social media. Authorities eventually found the dog’s AirTag, which the suspects apparently threw away.

Monday evening, Howley was contacted by a man who told her he believed he had the dog. She was apparently found 10 miles away in Mattapan.

GREAT NEWS: Rose McNugget has been reunited with her owner! Hear how she was found on @boston25 at 10 & 11 pic.twitter.com/GXU7dPRlbt — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) March 21, 2023

When Howley received photos to confirm the information, she was quick to respond, asking those who found her to keep her safe. She also said there was a reward.

“No questions asked, so I’m just happy she’s back. That’s all that matters,” Howley explained.

Law enforcement is investigating the case, however, no suspects have yet been arrested.