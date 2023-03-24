Nolte: Add ‘Disinfecting’ to List of Things That Don’t Stop Coronavirus Spread

“We now know that the extra cleaning was unlikely to have helped limit the spread of Covid-19,” reports the far-left New York Times.

Yes, we can now add disinfecting to the growing list of things we were told would stop the spread of the China Virus and did not…

Also on that list…

Lockdowns

School closings

Masks

Vaccine

Let’s start another list… Those who profited mightily from all these establishment lies…

Big pharma

Big box stores

Big tech

Amazon

Netflix

Chemical companies that make cleaning supplies

Teachers who got all that time off

What a disgrace the media, government, and scientific community are…

How many billions and billions of dollars did people spend on cleaning supplies that not only were of no help in stopping the coronavirus spread but were harmful? That’s right. We are now being told that all that disinfecting we were told to do was harmful to our health…

Get a load of this…

The cleaning industry experienced a boom during the first years of the pandemic. Covid-19 cleaning protocols in schools, stores and other public spaces ratcheted up, with a spray and a wipe-down becoming de rigueur on every surface after every use. Fear of the coronavirus also prompted people to use more disinfectant wipes and sprays in their homes, and consumer spending on cleaning products increased 12 percent between 2019 and 2021. (The New York Times admittedly contributed to this disinfecting frenzy.) We now know that the extra cleaning was unlikely to have helped limit the spread of Covid-19, but it did increase people’s exposure to the chemicals used in those products — some of which may be hazardous to health. Experts worry that repeated inhalation or skin contact can be harmful over time. Calls to poison control centers about cleaning chemicals also increased during the pandemic, primarily for accidental or intentional ingestion.

Who will believe the media, government, and scientific community next time there is a public health scare? They serially misled us. And it was everyday people and small businesses who got screwed by these lies while the richest of the rich prospered and profited.

A teacher in Florida was arrested Wednesday for allegedly spraying a student with disinfectant for not wearing a mask correctly. https://t.co/vFrX22zZTz — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 11, 2021

These fascist monsters murdered our economy, set our children back years, and still have their jobs. Everyone has their job. Everyone at the CDC, the Department of Health, and the news media all got this 100 percent wrong and still have their jobs.… That’s how you know these lies were deliberate. If we were talking about mistakes, people would be fired. But when it’s all part of the plan, and the plan is executed as planned, no one loses their job.

Fool me once…

