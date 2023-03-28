Nashville Christian School Shooter Was Second ‘Transgender’ Female Killer in 4 Years

The suspect who killed six people at a Nashville Christian school is the second transgender-identified woman who has attacked a school since 2019.

On Monday, male-identified Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, killed three adults and three children at the Nashville school.

In 2019, Alec McKinney was aged 17 when she helped killed one teenager at a school in Colorado while she claimed to be transgender.

Female mass shooters are very rare, but a 2011 study of 133 women who went through Sweden’s masculinization treatment showed that:

female-to-males had higher crime rates than female controls … [and] did not differ from male controls. This indicates … that sex reassignment is coupled to increased crime rate in female-to-males. The same was true regarding violent crime.

The Nashville killer left a manifesto, said local police. So far, that manifesto has not been released.

GOP Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) called for the pro-transgenderism left to reconsider its advocacy for the idea that women can become men if given male hormones, such as aggression-boosting testosterone:

We're still learning about the horrific shooting in Nashville. But if early reports are accurate that a trans shooter targeted a Christian school, there needs to be a lot of soul searching on the extreme left. Giving in to these ideas isn't compassion, it's dangerous. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) March 27, 2023

Officials have not said if the killer was taking testosterone, which is easy to get from doctors.

Many critics of transgenderism spotlighted possible connections between the killer, transgender ideology, and medical treatments:

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH‼️‼️⚠️ We have seen women getting violently beaten by trans activists. We have seen 1000’s of extremely vulnerable kids get coerced into having their body parts cut up. And now we have seen 3 CHILDREN AND 3 ADULTS being murdered by a Trans Extremism. We… — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 27, 2023

The Swedish study — and many others — show that many transgender people become more unhappy, withdrawn, and suicidal when they claim to be members of other sex. A major part of the failed therapy is that the vast majority of other normal and healthy people cannot consider the claimed transgender people as romantic partners.

In 2019, Breitbart News reported a study by pro-transgender activists that how people wreck their chances of happiness by declaring a cross-sex “transgender” identity:

Transgender men who try to live as women face sexual rejection from 71 percent of lesbians and 97.3 percent of men, the survey said. The survey did not say if the men had undergone cosmetic surgery. The survey included a hugely disproportionate share of 106 people who are sexual minorities, including lesbians and gays plus “queer,” “bisexual,” and “two-spirit” people. But only 45 percent of these sexual minorities said they would date a transgender person, the report said.

This is what gender ideology does to young, vulnerable people. Incredibly sad pic.twitter.com/dvOC1FWTGQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2023

Only about one-third of self-declared transgender people try to change their bodies, according to a small survey announced last week by the Washington Post:

Less than a third have used hormone treatments or puberty blockers, and about 1 in 6 have undergone gender-affirming surgery or other surgical treatment to change their physical appearance.

The Washington Post headlined the article, “Most trans adults say transitioning made them more satisfied with their lives.” But the study skewed the results by excluding people who have stopped describing themselves as transgender.

“…I’m ruined.” Detransitioner in tears as she retells how doctors and medical professionals aided her transition when she was just a child. 🚨This is HEARTBREAKING. Watch the whole video! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/caclSy6kIt — Woke Archive (@WokeArchive) March 5, 2023

Only a very small share of people — as much as 1 in 300 — declare themselves to be “trans,” But most of that group do not consider themselves to be members of the other sex but as some “non-binary” status in between male and female. This non-binary declaration allows many people to flee from the dating scene, which can be hurtful, crude, and expensive for lower-status youth.

But the escape into transgenderism usually does not help young people find happiness, even when applauded in commercial culture.

Nashville Police Chief Confirms shooter in the Christian School was Transgender #PrayersForNashville pic.twitter.com/DXUQ4Jg8S5 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 27, 2023

Transgender advocacy groups — and the established media — are downplaying the growing evidence of a link between transgender status, aggressive language, and violent actions.

Not abortions.

Not books.

Not drag queens.

Not Black history. Guns. It’s the fucking guns that are killing our kids.

https://t.co/1NcKlFOT8N — March For Our Lives ☮️ (@AMarch4OurLives) March 27, 2023

The usually active ACLU ignored the massacre on its Twitter account.

The New York Times buried the transgender claim in its coverage.

In California, Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener blamed “weapons of war” for the attack, and claimed that “right-wing extremists are using a school massacre as another opportunity to demonize trans people”:

Instead of mourning 6 people dead from weapons of war, right-wing extremists are using a school massacre as another opportunity to demonize trans people. pic.twitter.com/Zit6YDtdBa — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 27, 2023

The Washingon Post kept the attacker’s transgender identity out of its headline but did describe the claim in its fourth paragraph:

[Nashville police chief John] Drake said Hale was transgender. Asked if that had played a role in what he described as a “targeted attack,” Drake said it was part of the police investigation.

“There is some theory to that,” Drake said. But, he added, “We’re investigating all the leads, and once we know exactly, we will let you know.”

Don Aaron, a police spokesman, later clarified the chief’s remarks. “Audrey Hale is a biological woman who, on a social media profile, used male pronouns,” Aaron said in an email.

NBC downplayed the transgender identity, but broadcast an interview with the police chief who said: “there is some belief that there was some resentment for having to go to that school — I don’t have all the details of that just yet — and that is why this incident occurred.”

“We’re unsure if that played a role,” Drake said when asked about her “trans” identity.