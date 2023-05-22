A little girl in Loveland, Colorado, got the surprise of her life when it seemed no one cared about her.

When five-year-old Marlowe Hadley’s mom invited her entire class to her birthday party, she was shocked when no one came to join the celebration, KDVR reported Monday.

“We invited my 5 year old’s entire class to her birthday party and not a single kid showed up,” Nichole Danielle wrote in a post on the Lovelanders Facebook group page along with a picture of colorful birthday presents sitting on a picnic table.

“So if you’ve got kids and you’re hungry and have nothing to do we’ll be here at North Lake Park pavilion #3 for a couple more hours. We’ve got burgers and hot dogs going!” she continued.

Thanks to her message, the community took matters into their own hands and said they were on their way to the party.

One mom who brought her three daughters said she saw the post and explained she had felt the same way as a mother in the past, per Fox 31.

“I’ve had people not show up to a birthday party and I just wanted to connect and see if, you know, coming by and just let the kids hang out and meet new people and it ended up being a really good day,” she commented.

Multiple first responders also showed up to make the party an even bigger event.

“Patrol officers, a police chaplain and co-responders along with Thompson Valley EMS and Loveland Fire Rescue Authority attended the party and were able to give Marlowe a few gifts and sing her a very happy birthday!” the Loveland Police Department told followers in a social media post on Saturday:

Meet Marlowe! Today her family held her 5th birthday at the park and had a smaller turn out than expected. Her parents… Posted by Loveland Police Department on Saturday, May 20, 2023

“This is truly what Loveland Police Department’s new mission is all about. We could not be more proud of our citizens,” the agency continued.

In another post on the Lovelanders page, the girl’s mother expressed her deepest gratitude to everyone who made the day special.

“It is a privilege to be a part of this community. Thank you so so so much! I am beyond moved by the kindness and compassion that we have seen today,” she wrote.