An Arizona dog with a lot of grit is being praised for giving birth to seven puppies not long after nearly losing her life.

“Her story is absolutely incredible. It is definitely one of strength,” Kelsey Dickerson of the Arizona Humane Society told Today, the outlet reported Friday.

On May 17, Molly, a pregnant and homeless dog, arrived at an emergency animal clinic in Phoenix thanks to a caring neighbor.

The cattle dog mix was suffering from a rattlesnake bite, and staffers immediately gave the one-year-old canine anti-venom treatment to save her life.

Afterwards, the mama dog went into labor and gave birth to three pups. As she was being rushed to the society’s trauma hospital, Molly had two more puppies.

Once she arrived and things seemed to calm down, she gave birth to another pair of pups.

Now, “Molly and her Minions (7 pups in total) are currently receiving care in AHS’ Mutternity Suites,” the humane society wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

An image (top photo) shows the brave mother protectively curled around her babies that appear to be an assortment of colors, including black and white, brown, and black:

Meet Molly, the courageous mama dog who survived a rattlesnake bite and gave birth in our EAMT™ pet ambulance on the way… Posted by Arizona Humane Society on Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Social media users were quick to offer their thoughts on the incredible story. One person wrote, “Molly is a real tough cookie.”

“I’m glad Molly and her babies are doing well. All them babies are absolutely adorable. I hope they all find fosters and their forever loving homes ASAP,” another commented.

Dickerson said the mama dog is currently wary of people, “But our amazing behavior team has been working with her every day to be able to help instill that trust within her and let her know that she’s in a safe space.”

She also noted that Molly will “make someone an absolutely wonderful pet in the future” when she is finished raising her own pups.

According to the Veterinary Specialists of the Rockies, snakes emerge during the warmer months, which poses a risk for pets. The site also notes snakes bite as a form of defense.

However, “Approximately 80% of pets survive a snake bite if treated quickly, so a prompt response is essential. This involves recognizing the initial symptoms of a snake bite and immediately seeking care,” the site reads.