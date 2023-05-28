It is possible each of the 300,000 graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia now have a flower on its headstone as Americans observe Memorial Day.

When donors and the floral industry heard more flowers were needed for the special day, they quickly stepped up to help, Stars and Stripes reported Friday.

In addition, the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation asked this week for volunteers to help place them because they had more flowers than people to accomplish the task, according to the Military Times.

The outlet said Friday that the organization previously announced donations of flowers were at 80,000, a far cry from its 300,000 goal. However, that is when the numbers began to grow faster than ever.

Meanwhile, the foundation’s executive director Ramiro Penaherrera said in a release that the organization needed the extra hands on Sunday to help with distribution.

“You are needed to visit gravesites throughout the cemetery and place flowers. This is an excellent way to honor our fallen troops and veterans for Memorial Day,” he added.

In a social media post on Saturday morning, the foundation said volunteers were helping to unpack the flowers for the cemetery along with a photo of numerous boxes:

With the help of our volunteers, we began with joy the work of unpacking the flowers that arrived at @arlingtonnatl , we…

In a subsequent post, the group said it was “Non stop volunteer work” at the cemetery as people got ready for the event:

“This outpouring of support shows the patriotic spirit of so many Americans,” Penaherrera said in reference to the massive amount of donations received.

Those at the event were reportedly also allowed to place a flower at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, according to WUSA:

The foundation shared another picture Sunday afternoon of flowers waiting to be placed a the tomb:

Flowers in Arlington for visitors who want to pay tribute to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier🎖️#memorialday…

Penaherrera expressed his gratitude to the Americans and others who donated flowers by the pallet to honor fallen military heroes.

“Many of the floral importers donating flowers are immigrants to the United States who are grateful for this nation and the freedoms it offers,” he commented.

Breitbart News asked the foundation Sunday afternoon if all of the 300,000 graves at Arlington National Cemetery had a flower placed on it and is awaiting confirmation.