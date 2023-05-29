A Former Cancer Patient Is Set to Graduate from Nursing School

A New Orleans mother of three is set to graduate nursing school in December while being in remission from stage four lymphoma.

“There are so many people (who) encouraged me on this journey and told me not to quit,” Parker told WDSU. “I had to think about, ‘Should I finish nursing school or should I spend more time with my family?’ I didn’t know what my prognosis looked like. But I’m here, and I’m one month in remission.”

Cristie Parker had always wanted to be a nurse, but life always seemed to be getting in the way of making it happen. That is until she discovered the Called-to-Care program through Chamberlain College. The program offers students a three-year nursing degree with tuition being covered by LCMC Health. Upon graduation, students must work for three years at one of its facilities.

“I knew when I applied that I could do it,” Parker said. “But when I was diagnosed with lymphoma, I had to take a step back and think about, you know, ‘Can I do this?’”

The five-year survival rate for stage four lymphoma is 64 percent, according to Cancer.net.

With the support of those around her, Parker decided to continue on with her education.

The pace of the accelerated program is already difficult for students, however, Dr. Jennifer Couvillon, president of the nursing program, said students like Parker are strong and up for the challenge.

“A traditional academic calendar might have a spring and a fall semester of 15 weeks with a holiday break and summer break,” Couvillion told WDSU. “Chamberlain University allows students to continue every eight weeks with no break. These students can handle adversity. They can be resilient. They can get through challenges.”