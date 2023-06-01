A brave citizen did the unthinkable when his neighbors were in extreme danger this week in Kenner, Louisiana.

Jonathan McCray was driving down a neighborhood street when he saw smoke coming out of one of the houses, 11 Alive reported Tuesday.

He said, “I just went into survival, help everybody out man, that was really it. My car was still running, I didn’t even turn my car off or nothing, I just ran in there and started grabbing people.”

While helping the group escape the dangerous fire, he also rescued dogs from the home.

“It was just starting, it was maybe two/three minutes in so I knew I had time to get in there, by the time I got in there, the smoke started getting real thick. I was grabbing everybody and just pulling them and grabbing them dogs and throwing them out the door it was a lot,” McCray added.

In a social media post, he said he had never experienced a fire, and everyone was calling him a hero. However, he claimed that was not the case.

“I just wanted to help,” he wrote above an image of the charred home:

￼ I’ve never experienced a fire 🔥 ￼Today I was able to save lives. They calling me a hero, I’m not!!!! ￼I just wanted to help 🙏🏾 Posted by Jonathan King McCray on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Kenner Fire Department’s Chief Terence Morris said there were 15 people inside the home and majority of those trapped were children.

It took firefighters approximately 90 minutes to get the flames under control.

McCray said later that he, another man, and several young people helped get everyone out. Video footage he recorded from across the street shows thick smoke coming from the home as firefighters got to work: I was leaving my bus yard and realize Smoke in air so I immediately went to the house. As you know, I ran inside the house and try to help everyone I could. Me￼ and another guy & a few kids was able to get everybody else safely.. Posted by Jonathan King McCray on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 “You’re amazing! With God’s favor!” one of his followers replied, while another said, “#ButGod You were EXACTLY where you were supposed to be at that moment & saved many lives! Bless you my friend!”

Morris said the cause of the blaze is being investigated, adding one firefighter was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment regarding a heat-related illness.

