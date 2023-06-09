A Queens family was devastated when their beloved dog went missing five months ago. Then a miracle happened.

The family never gave up hope that Mocha would someday, somehow, make it home, but in the meantime decided to search for another pup to fill her spot, the New York Daily News reported Thursday.

Sad Queens family surprised to find their lost dog after 5 months — at a pet adoption eventNo one took 'favorite'… Posted by New York Daily News on Thursday, June 8, 2023

“We were in the city and we heard about this event and as we were driving we were like, let’s go check it out,” the family’s father explained, adding they decided to look for a puppy.

But the one thing they had dreamed of happened because Mocha was at the Paws in the Park adoption event in Manhattan’s Union Square Park on Sunday.

Video footage shows her gleefully jumping up and down as her family showers her with love and affection:

One month ago, she ended up at the Animal Centers of NYC after being found tied to a post near the ASPCA.

When the family went on vacation in January, Mocha stayed with a dog sitter. However, the family said the dog, and sitter, disappeared by the time they got home. Meanwhile, the couple’s three young children were deeply saddened when she never returned home.

But during the event on Sunday, the man’s wife spotted Mocha and when he turned around he knew it was her.

“I called her name out and she started jumping, perked her ears up to her name and that was it. That was the end of it. She answered to her name,” he recalled, adding they used photos to prove she belonged to them.

Mocha appears to have lost some weight, but the family is grateful she is alive and well.

“Thank you very much for sharing this precious reminder of how much we can miss a pet, and how wonderful it is to be reunited,” one person commented the News story.

“She is so sweet. Love a happy ending,” another replied.