A woman in Corpus Christi, Texas, is thankful for a tiny neighborhood hero who helped save her life.

Three-year-old Maverick Flores is always keeping his family busy with activities, especially his beloved grandfather, Johnny Stobbs, KIII TV reported Friday.

While the two were outside playing recently, they heard a crumpling sound that reminded Stobbs of a car wreck.

Stobbs, whom the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters noted Saturday is the Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Association president, immediately ran toward the scene, which was a few houses away.

However, he did not embark on the rescue mission alone, because Maverick was right behind him, ready to help in any way he could.

“The lady who lives in the house — her name is Sylvia — she’s pinned between the two vehicles. You could tell she’s in a lot of distress,” Stobbs recalled of the tense situation.

While Stobbs was trying to free the woman, he told Maverick to run home and get his father, identified as Jonathan Flores, so he could help, too.

Maverick instantly obeyed and ran to find his dad. Once his father arrived at the scene, the two men were able to free the woman, who was eventually placed in the care of first responders.

“It’s almost like God wanted us to be outside,” the grandfather said, adding that Maverick had insisted they have some playtime. “Had we not, I think it would have been a very different outcome for Sylvia.”

In a social media post Friday, Flores shared the news report about his son and said it was a “Proud Dad Moment!”

Sylvia, who is recovering from the frightening ordeal, says she is extremely grateful to everyone who helped rescue her.

The little boy and his grandfather will receive awards from the city for their brave actions that day, according to the KIII TV report.

Meanwhile, the proud father’s friends were quick to praise the child for obeying orders when someone’s life was on the line.

“Awesome job Mav!!” one person commented, while another said, “I love the video…he ran so fast and was so intense in getting his dad!”