A tiny baby in Fayetteville, North Carolina, recently heard her parents’ voices for the first time and became quite emotional.

Although 11-month-old Nellie Rosales was born with an ear deformity that caused her to be deaf in one ear, her parents adore their special little girl, Fox News reported Friday.

Nellie has atresia, the outlet noted, and Nemours Kids Health defines it as “when a baby is born without an ear canal.”

“There also are problems with the middle ear bones (called ossicles). The parts of the inner ear, including the auditory (hearing) nerve, are usually normal. Most babies with aural atresia also have microtia (a small, misshapen outside part of the ear),” the site reads.

Nellie was recently fitted with a hearing device so she can enjoy all the sounds around her, including her parents’ voices.

The moment she heard her father, Jacob, speak, she offered an unexpected reaction.

Video footage shows a medical professional putting the device’s band around her head, and she appears to be happy while waiting for the next steps.

“Nellie, hey baby!” her father says as she turns toward him to look into his face. However, Nellie was quite overwhelmed and began crying.

But that did not keep her father from enjoying the touching moment because he kept smiling as she shed some tears.

“It brought sunshine to my heart, even if she was overwhelmed,” he recalled of the big moment.

The device on the infant’s head “allows her ear canal to be bypassed via a transmitted sound using vibrations from her skull,” per the Fox report.

Now, her father says she loves wearing the device that is helping her develop and enjoy all kinds of sounds coming from other rooms, and she also understands when her parents speak.

Social media users speculated as to why she cried during the special moment, one person writing, “Sooo precious. she was startled. this is the first time she is hearing. I cried too seeing her cry.”

“Probably too loud, she kind of jumps at the first sound. Just surprised and startled,” another commented.

A similar instance happened in 2016 when a teenager in Texas who had hearing loss was able to hear clearly for the first time when she received a cochlear implant, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“Getting to see her hearing sounds better than she ever has before, getting to see that emotion – the happiness – is just so special,” said Kelsey Gross, a senior marketing manager at The Center for Hearing and Speech.