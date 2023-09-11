Woke Lancet Laments ‘Backlash Against Gender Equality’

The once-respected UK Lancet medical journal has launched a commission on gender equality as part of its progressive political crusade.

“The backlash against gender equality erodes human rights around the world,” the Lancet declares in its most recent issue, while also bemoaning other losses for its globalist agenda.

“Disputes among powerful states and leaders turning away from the global community towards nationalism weakens multilateralism and undermines the ability of international institutions to facilitate cooperation,” it states.

This rise in nationalism stems in part from “the us-versus-them nature of the post-9/11 security discourse that undermined the successes of international cooperation and diplomacy achieved after the end of the Cold War,” it says.

The UK-based journal goes on to assert that “current global responses to crises reveal the ineffectiveness of global governance and diplomacy, the consequences of gender, racial, and socioeconomic inequities, and the failure of leaders to navigate the challenging waters of national self-interest.”

Many political leaders have failed to meet the challenges of our time “with devastating human consequences,” it states. “By the cruelty of fate — being born in the wrong place and time — millions of people continue to be robbed of their childhoods, potential, livelihoods, and dignities.”

Curiously, the Lancet decries the polarization of societies, “a process facilitated by political leaders, whose demonisation of their opponents tears apart the social fabric needed to confront these unprecedented challenges.”

The Lancet itself played an active role in demonizing U.S. President Donald Trump, alleging in 2021 his administration “systematically weakened the role of science in federal policy, stacked review boards with industry figures, rolled back industrial and environmental regulations across government, and placed people in administrative positions in science and health agencies hostile to their missions.”

“Trump has consistently undermined the independence and effectiveness of US science institutions,” it declared, adding that the election of Joe Biden’s offered “a fundamental reset and refocus of priorities” as well as a chance for a “restoration of the global standing of the USA.”

In its latest issue, the Lancet contends “improvements to health equity and gender equality can catalyse transformation in economic, social, and political systems.”

Tangible progress in gender outcomes aids in “transforming agency, structures (including formal and informal institutions), and ultimately altering power structures,” it argues.

This gender equality commission is just the latest in an ongoing campaign for the journal’s progressive agenda.

In 2019, the Lancet ran a five-part series on “gender equality, norms, and health” that decried a conservative “backlash” against the global LGBTQ agenda.

“The progressive agenda that demands gender equality for girls and women and gender norms that promote health and wellbeing for all, including gender minorities,” a team of Lancet writers wrote, includes “advocating against toxic masculinities” and “promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) justice.”

“Co-opting the term gender, powerful forces are pushing against hard-fought gains in human rights and health by rallying against the so-called threat of gender ideology, a term created to indict a range of progressive views, such as LGBTQ rights, access to comprehensive sexuality education, and accommodation of diverse family forms,” the writers warned at the time.

