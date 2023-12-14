Federal officials say the Coca-Cola Company is recalling approximately 2,000 cases of beverages sold in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida due to possible “foreign material.”

The recall concerns the popular sodas Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta Orange, 9 News reported Thursday.

“Most of the affected cases were Sprite —1,557 cases, with 417 Diet Coke cases and 14 Fanta cases also included in the recall,” the outlet said. FDA recalls cases of Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta from three southern states https://t.co/jyCV2Uh4L5 — The Hill (@thehill) December 14, 2023

However, officials did not identify the foreign material or possible risks to consumers.

The Coca-Cola Company made the voluntary recall on November 6 and has since declared the recall complete, adding that none of those specific products were still available at stores.

According to 9 News, consumers who bought those specific products can return the drinks to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.

The outlet also listed the products affected by the recall:

Diet Coke 12-packs marked with lot numbers JAN2924MBD3 and UPC 49000028911 and have a best-by date of Jan. 29, 2024.

Fanta Orange 12-packs with lot numbers UL2924MBD3 and UPC 49000030730, with a best-by date of July 29, 2024.

Sprite 12-packs with lot numbers JUL2924MBD3 and UPC 49000028928, with a best-by date of July 29, 2024.

According to the Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, food producers can issue a recall on products when they are found to be “mislabeled or when the food may present a health hazard to consumers because the food is contaminated or has caused a foodborne illness outbreak.”

“Foreign” materials can refer to metal fragments, rubber gaskets, or pieces of bugs sometimes found in products.

🚨Alert: The FDA has announced a recall of 12 packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that were sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi due to concerns about potential “foreign material” in the cans of soda. pic.twitter.com/nfYSIHwFdp — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) December 14, 2023

