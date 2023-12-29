A man in Fayetteville, Georgia, is being praised for an act of kindness that warmed his neighbor’s heart.

Jeremy Long was driving home from work when he noticed something sitting in the roadway, Fox 5 reported Wednesday.

He stopped and picked up what turned out to be a package he knew the recipient would miss. Therefore, he made it his mission to get the package to its rightful owner in time for Christmas.

When he arrived at the address on the box, he told Eugene Mooring’s son, who was playing basketball in their driveway, that he assumed the package fell off the delivery truck.

Mooring was so touched that he later found Long because he wanted to highlight the man’s kindness who delivered the gift, which was an expensive golf club. It was a relief because, according to Stitch Golf, clubs can sometimes cost a pretty penny.

Mooring found the exterminating company where Long works, and when they met, he gave him a thank you card and a gift to show him how much the gesture meant, especially during the holiday season.

Long said of the incident, “I believe that you treat everybody [how] you want to be treated. I would expect something like that to happen to me as well, or to our family. Something that was lost, I would hope that it’s returned.”

Social media users were quick to comment on the touching story, one person writing, “We need more kindness in the world.”

“They are both kind men; thank goodness it still happens in Georgia,” another person commented.

In February, a similar incident occurred. A young man found a wallet in a Walmart parking lot and took drastic measures to return it to the owner, an Arkansas grandmother, Breitbart News reported.

“I just wanted to do something good and take the wallet to the owner myself,” Delivontae Johnson said.