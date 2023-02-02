An Arkansas grandmother received a welcomed surprise when a young man who found her wallet in a Forest City Walmart parking lot on January 12 went to commendable lengths to return it.

“I was at Walmart earlier in the day and left my wallet in the shopping cart out on the parking lot,” Dee Harkrider explained in a Facebook post.

After Harkrider, 61, had left Walmart, Delivontae Johnson, a 19-year-old college student who was on his way to a mechanic, stopped at the same location to use an ATM, the Epoch Times reported. While there, he discovered her wallet and immediately set out to get it back to her.

Johnson referenced Harkrider’s license to find her profile on Facebook and sent a message that he had located the wallet, and he began driving to her address in Wynne, AK, per the Epoch Times.

“I just wanted to do something good and take the wallet to the owner myself,” Johnson told the outlet.

An Arkansas woman is praising the actions of a teen who drove miles out of his way to return a wallet he found in the parking lot of a Forrest City Walmart on Thursday.https://t.co/hGrY4mWsNr — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) January 14, 2023

The 19-year-old did not hear back right away and saw Elaine Keown was her friend on Facebook, so he reached out in hopes that she would be able to contact the wallet’s owner.

It was when Harkrider was in the nearby town of Palestine that Keown called her asking if she knew Johnson, to which she responded, “no,” according to Harkrider’s Facebook post. Keown worked as an intermediary between the strangers.

“He was on his way to Wynne, but then told [Keown] he would come to Palestine to bring it to me,” Harkrider recounted in her post. “So he went out of his way and met me and gave me my wallet back. “

While speaking with WREG, a thankful Harkrider said, “God watched over me. He brought this angel into my life.”

In return for his kindness, Harkinder handed Johnson a $20 bill and would later say that she had come to regard him as “a new friend.”

She told WREG she wished it was more, but the young man informed the outlet, “It was more than I expected.”

“One thing I learned about this situation is, if you do good, good things will follow you,” he told the Epoch Times. “There are two things I gained from this situation: respect, and a great friend, Miss Dee!”