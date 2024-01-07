A 90-year-old woman was rescued Saturday after being trapped underneath rubble left behind by the recent earthquake in Japan.

Deutsche Welle (DW) reported Sunday the woman had been underneath the collapsed house in the city of Suzu for five days, the news coming as officials worked to find other survivors.

“The death toll from the earthquake which struck Japan on New Year’s Day has risen to 128 as inclement weather hinders rescue efforts,” the outlet noted.

The earthquake was recorded as a 7.6 magnitude, per Breitbart News.

A police spokesman in Tokyo reportedly confirmed that after officers took the rescued woman to a hospital she was later able to converse with others.

Video footage shows police officers holding up a blue tarp at the scene of the rescue and an ambulance driving away as the rain pelted crews:

In the aftermath of the quake, “Many remote communities have been cut off with roads blocked or damaged by around 1,000 separate landslides. On Sunday, cold rain, sleet and snow hampered recovery efforts even further,” the DW article said.

Video footage recorded what appeared to be a train station shaking uncontrollably as the earthquake hit, per NBC News. Additional clips showed the furniture and windows inside a home moving as a baby cried in the background:

On Wednesday, a Japanese resident in Suzu watched as crews carried his wife’s body away from the wreckage of their home after the earthquake, Voice of America (VOA) reported at the time.

A clip of the scene shows the man wiping tears from his eyes:

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that officials’ priority was to rescue those trapped by the rubble and also to make contact with neighbors in isolated areas.

“In parallel with these efforts, we need to improve the conditions in shelters, and the health of those suffering in the disaster,” Kishida added.