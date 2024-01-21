A quick-thinking rancher knew exactly how to make sure her horses were safe when a recent blizzard hit Niobrara, Nebraska.

As temperatures began falling, Kelly Rowley was concerned because a barn had yet to be built to keep her horses warm, Fox Weather reported Wednesday.

However, her three-year-old stud colt named Rip and her 19-year-old mare named Diamond knew they were in capable hands as temperatures dropped to -17°F on January 13.

The storm hit so fast that Rowley had to scramble to prepare a suitable shelter for her beloved horses. Therefore, she came up with an unconventional idea: she was going to let them stay with her inside her house.

“The whole time this hell blizzard was going on, I had a very bad cold, and I was just drained. Maybe I wasn’t in my right mind. I don’t know, but I did know everything was going to be OK because these are some pretty good horses,” she recalled.

A photo shows the horses standing next to each other in one room of the home, and they appear to be perfectly calm:

Nebraska rancher brings horses inside her home during 'hell' blizzard to keep them warm https://t.co/c2i5P8xojs — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) January 21, 2024

The horses left behind somewhat of a mess after their hour and a half of sheltering inside. However, the rancher was not fussed by it because she planned to demolish the house and build another one in the coming months.

Another image shows the rancher smiling while holding onto the harness of one of her horses as they all stood inside the house:

Rowley also said the horses were not nervous throughout the ordeal and remained in the same spot.

“They closed their eyes and just stood there. They were so calm and serene,” she explained.

A similar instance happened in September 2017 when Hurricane Irma slammed into Florida, according to Inside Edition.

A pair of roommates did not want their horses to get hurt during the storm, so they brought them into their home and rode out the storm together in the laundry room:

The horses, named Goose and Dixie, returned to their pasture after the storm blew over “safe and sound, knowing their humans had their backs,” the outlet said.