Illinois Bill Would Deem Parents ‘Child Abusers’ for Opposing Transgender ‘Care’ and Abortion for Their Children

An Illinois Democrat from the Chicago suburbs has filed a bill that would turn parents into “child abusers” for refusing to allow their children to be medically transgendered or to get an abortion.

Democrat State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray from the southwestern suburb of Naperville has filed a bill to amend the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act. HB876 which would change the law to say that it is “child abuse” to withhold puberty blockers and other transgendering “care” as well as abortion services from children.

On a Facebook post to explain her bill, Stava-Murray claims that transgendering children “greatly improves mental health and well-being.”

She adds that “transgender children are more likely to experience anxiety, depression, and at greater risk of substance abuse and homelessness when their immediate caregivers are rejecting or hostile” to transgendering “care.”

The state representative then trots out the conventional wisdom that children who have been denied transgendering are at higher risks of suicide.

“It is important to know– and quite alarming, that research finds that transgender youth are at greatest risk of suicide (compared to their non-transgender peers) as a result of rejection, bullying, and other victimization,” she wrote.

“In other words, for some transgender youth, family support can be the difference between life and death. Parents and caregivers can find resources, peer support, and professional guidance to help along the journey, and to insure that your child cannot just survive, but thrive,” the Democrat added.

“Trans youth desperately need us to educate ourselves,” Stava-Murray concluded. “The lack of education of many on this topic quite literally costs them their lives.”

Recent studies are increasingly showing that “gender affirming care” does not alleviate the mental health issues of patients.

Yet the bill refers to language from Illinois’ amended Reproductive Health Act to detail:

Treatment for gender dysphoria or “affirmation of an individual’s gender identity or gender expression” under the amended act says it includes “all supplies, care, and services of a medical, behavioral health, mental health, surgical, psychiatric, therapeutic, diagnostic, preventative, rehabilitative, or supportive nature that is not unlawful under the laws of this State.”

The bill also details denial of “primary medical care,” which would include withholding drugs and vaccines.

If passed, the bill would expand mandates on the criteria that doctors and other officials report as “child abuse.”

Illinois is not the first state in which Democrats are attempting to turn parents who oppose transgendering children into “child abusers.”

The Maine legislature debated, but ultimately defeated, a measure to take children away from parents who oppose transgendering their children.

New York recently passed a new law that makes the Empire State a “safe haven” for transgender youth and prevents parents from having a say in medical decisions for their own children.

In California, a law was enacted last year that forces courts to weigh conflicts over “gender-affirming care” in custody matters, giving weight to the child seeking transgendering over parental opposition.

Also, a law passed last year in the state of Washington prevents estranged parents of minors undergoing transgendering treatment from having any say in the medical treatment of their children.

