A teenager in Mandan, North Dakota, got tons of positive attention during a recent event she attended with a friend who knows how special she is.

Mandan High School senior Alayna Tetzloff, who has Down syndrome, will never forget being crowned prom queen on Saturday after her date made his “prom-posal” during her weights class, KFYR reported Monday.

One of the school’s football stars, John Bugbee, who is six feet eight inches tall, asked Tetzloff to be his prom date while holding a sign and a special cookie in a small pink box.

Video footage shows the moment the young man approached his friend who was excited to see him. She accepted the invitation and the pair hugged as everyone watching clapped with joy.

A photo shows the young people all dressed up for the occasion:

When speaking of his friend, whom he also escorted to another recent dance, Bugbee said, “She always picks up your day.”

In a social media post on Sunday, Mandan Public School District shared photos of the prom with all the young people dressed in their finest outfits.

“Prom 2024 is in the books! Congratulations to the Prom King & Queen, Grant Risser and Alayna Tetzloff! Grant is a member of MHS esports & Alayna is in Peer2Peer and a dancer for Just for Kix,” the district said.

The images show Tetzloff wearing a huge smile on her face with the sparkling crown on her head:

Social media users shared their excitement for the young prom queen, one person writing, “Congratulations Alayna! You look absolutely stunning.”

“Beautiful queen!!” another person commented.

Meanwhile, Bugbee explained he simply wanted to enjoy an evening with a good friend. However, in doing so the young football player’s desire is that others will follow his lead and demonstrate acceptance, inclusiveness, and friendship to others in their lives.