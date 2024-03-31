A teenager and his dog were rescued Tuesday thanks to the skill and quick thinking of law enforcement officers in Klamath County, Oregon.

When a 17-year-old boy became trapped on Hagelstein Ridge above Highway 97, deputies rushed to the scene to help him, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Images show teams preparing the ropes for the rescue operation:

The teenager had trekked down more than 200 feet from the top of a cliff to try and save his family’s dog, who is a three-year-old boxer, a breed the American Kennel Club (AKC) describes as active, bright, and fun-loving.

The dog, whose name is Wiggy, was separated from his family a few days prior when they were visiting the area, the sheriff’s office continued:

The family returned several times to search for Wiggy until early Tuesday afternoon. The family said they’d almost lost hope when they heard Wiggy whining from below the rocky drop-off. The Klamath Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) team was activated and responded to Hagelstein Ridge. The SAR team lowered a member, trained in technical ropes rescue, over 40 feet from the edge of the cliff while still suspended over an additional 80-foot drop-off. The team safely and successfully brought the young man and Wiggy back to safety. No one was injured in the rescue event and all were grateful to be back on level ground.

Wiggy appeared to be in good hands during the rescue as crews carried him off the cliff to safety, according to photos taken at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office website, the agency’s mission is to “safeguard the lives and property of the residents of our county. We do this by protecting and serving you.”

“By reducing the incidence and fear of crime, we improve the quality of life within Klamath County. Our mandate is to do so with honor and integrity. These are not mere words…these are the core values of law enforcement,” the site reads.

A similar instance happened in April when a hiker and his beloved dog in Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, were rescued after they became stranded on a cliff, Breitbart News reported.