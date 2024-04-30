VIDEO: ‘Monsters’ in NC Toddler’s Bedroom Wall Actually 50,000 Bees

A family in Charlotte, North Carolina, got the shock of their lives after their toddler expressed fears about a “monster” in her bedroom.

At first, Ashley Class thought her daughter’s complaints were merely her imagination because she had recently seen the film Monsters, Inc., and adding to that is the fact they live in a 100-year-old farmhouse that has its own unique character, Good Morning America (GMA) reported Tuesday.

However, the mystery began to unravel when the family noticed some bees near their home were multiplying.

A beekeeper named Curtis Collins was brought in to figure out what was going on, and he knew he had to find the hive to get to the bottom of the problem.

The expert bee remover finally located the hive in Class’s daughter’s bedroom wall by using a thermal imaging camera. The hive was a big one that he said spanned from floor to ceiling.

“When your daughter has been hearing ‘Monsters’ in the walls. Turns out it was 50,000 bees buzzing,” Class wrote in the caption of a video shared on TikTok.

The clip shows the bees swarming in the little girl’s pink bedroom:

According to the GMA report, extermination was not an option because honey bees are endangered. Therefore, the family is removing the bees at a slow pace and their toddler has since moved into another room for the time being.

In 2017, a man in Michigan tried to remove bees from his garage by using fireworks but he ended up burning down the building, according to Breitbart News.

Honeybees are described as “social insects” that live in nests or hives, per Britannica:

The hive is a series of combs composed of two layers of six-sided cells made of wax produced and secreted by the workers. Food in the form of honey, plant nectar, and so-called bee bread, made from pollen, is stored in the cells. Honey, which the bees produce from the nectar of flowers, was virtually the only form of sugar readily available to humans until modern times. For this reason, honeybees have been domesticated by humans for centuries. The art of caring for and managing colonies of honeybees is known as beekeeping. Besides producing honey, honeybees play an important role in agriculture as pollinators of a wide variety of domesticated plants.

Even though the family’s regular routine has been disrupted by the insects, Class said, “It was really neat to be able to show our 3-year-old, these are the monsters you’ve been hearing. You’re completely right.”