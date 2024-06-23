A family in New York adopted another child on Friday to reunite him with his sister after the two spent a long time in foster care.

Cindy and Jeffrey Moore adopted three-year-old Chance, who is extremely excited to be in the same home with his older sister, Cece, once again, WGRZ reported Friday.

Before his adoption, Chance spent more than 1,300 days in foster care, and Cece, who was adopted in 2023, spent 2,000 days in foster care.

When the two were reunited in Erie County family court recently, Cindy described their special bond.

“They have the same mannerisms, the same personalities and spunkiness, It’s just so neat to see the two of them really interacting. I think, truly, that biological bond is just immeasurable,” she explained. In a social media post on Friday, Jeffrey told loved ones about the incredible day that made their family so happy. “Cindy and I were lucky enough to finally adopt our little dude. It’s been a long time coming and we were so glad to celebrate today with our families and so much of the staff from Child and Family Services who have become so much more than professionals we’ve worked with, but friends of our family,” he wrote: Cindy and I were lucky enough to finally adopt our little dude. It's been a long time coming and we were so glad to… Posted by Jeffrey Richard Moore on Friday, June 21, 2024

The couple has fostered several children over the years and gave those children the love and support they so needed in their lives.